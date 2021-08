Navasota Garden Club presented its August Yard of the Month award to Terry and Amy Haitfield. Their yard at 818 Church Street is made up of almost entirely edible fruits and vegetables including chard, greens, garlic, onions, celery, tomatoes, peppers and edible flowers. They use a variety of companion plants to eliminate the need for pesticides, herbicides and use their compost for fertilizer. Examiner photo by Asheley Bautista