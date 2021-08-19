Byars-Co sby selected as FFA Ambassador

Brooklyn Byars-Cosby of the Anderson-Shiro FFA chapter was selected to serve as a Texas FFA Foundation Ambassador at the 93rd annual Texas FFA Convention held July 5-9 in Fort Worth. She is one of 70 FFA members chosen to participate in the Foundation Ambassador program which serve as official liaisons to sponsors, special guests and dignitaries on behalf of the Texas FFA Convention. Byars-Cosby applied through a competitive application process and participated in an extensive training specifically focusing on donor relations, personal skill development and professional networking. Courtesy photo