'Bank jugging' suspects arrested

COLLEGE STATION - A pair of College Station “bank jugging” suspects were arrested in Navasota Oct. 11.

Law enforcement agencies in Grimes County were notified of a “bank jugging” incident that happened in College Station around 12:20 p.m. “Bank jugging” is a form of robbery where the suspect will watch and follow a victim from a bank, credit union, ATM/ITM or check-cashing store to their next location. Once there, the suspect threatens or assaults the victim then demands or takes the victim’s money.

The victim had $1,500 and a firearm stolen from his vehicle. The suspected vehicle was described as a newer red model Volkswagen Taos with dark window tint. Around 12:50 p.m., Sgt. Santana with Grimes County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle heading south on Texas 6 in Navasota.

Santana pulled the vehicle over, and with the assistance of other deputies and Navasota Police Department, the suspects were detained. Detectives with College Station Police Department responded to the scene and conducted their investigation.

All the victim’s money was recovered, along with his firearm, which was concealed in the vehicle.

The suspects, Dtrik Nixon, age 22, and Derek Harris, age 25, both out of Houston were arrested and booked into the Brazos County Jail. Nixon was charged with Burglary of Vehicles, Theft of Firearm, Theft of Property $750$2500, and Possession of Marijuana greater than 2 ounces. Harris was charged with Burglary of Vehicles, Theft of Firearm, and Theft of Property $750-$2500. Both suspects were released Oct. 12, Nixon on bonds totaling $18,000 and Harris on bonds totaling $15,000.