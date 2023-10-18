Three injured in parking lot shooting

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting that injured at least three people Sunday, Oct. 15. at a convenience store parking lot in Navasota.

Around 9 p.m. Navasota Police Officers conducted a traffic stop at the 600 bock of West Washington Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers heard several gunshots coming from a convenience store parking lot.

Officers arrived at Fuel Maxx, at the 500 block of West Washington Avenue, and observed the parking lot full of vehicles and close to 100 people gathered. As officers approached the scene, several people began fleeing in vehicles and on foot.

Navasota Police requested assistance from Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Mission Police Department, Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, Grimes County Constable Pct 1, DPS, College Station Police Department, and Texas A&M Police Department.

According to a press release issued by Navasota Police Department, three gunshot victims drove themselves to Grimes St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota for minor injuries and were released the same day.

People interviewed by officers at the scene stated they attended “Hood Day,” an event at August Horst Park, prior to the shooting.

The scene was processed for several hours with multiple shell casings located. Five firearms were also seized.

Anyone with information about the shooting are urged to contact Navasota Police Investigations Division, 936-825-6124 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.