Barndominium burns in Anderson

ANDERSON - Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire early Monday morning at the 2100 block of CR 252 in Anderson.

Fire crews were dispatched July 31, around 12:45 a.m. to a barndominium on fire.

The two occupants of the home escaped safely. A Red Cross representative said a male suffered minor burns to his foot and his wife was not injured.

According to the Red Cross representative a dog and several chickens died in the fire. The home was a total loss.

Anderson Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Navasota Fire Department, Richards VFD and Iola VFD.

The fire reignited around noon Monday, so firefighters returned to extinguish the fire.