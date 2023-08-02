Iola woman arrested for arson

BRYAN - A 26-year-old Iola woman who appeared on Brazos County Crime Stoppers Top-10 most wanted list was arrested July 29.

Layne Hallford is charged with arson for a hotel fire in October 2021 at the Holiday Plaza Hotel on South Texas Avenue.

According to the arrest report, around 4 a.m. bystanders saw smoke coming from one of the hotel rooms. They forced the door open and used fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire.

The Bryan Fire Marshall’s Office located evidence they said connects Hallford to the fire including security video and a Brazos County Jail ID found in the fire damaged room.

Hallford was originally arrested for the alleged arson July 12, 2022. She has been arrested numerous times in Brazos County with charges including providing alcohol to a minor, possession of marijuana, public intoxication and more.

Hallford remains in the Brazos County Jail on a $40,000 bond.