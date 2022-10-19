Birthday Bash Lineup release party

Special to The Examiner

Texas Birthday Bash will celebrate it’s 11th anniversary in March 2023 and the City of Navasota is planning a lineup release party Friday, Nov. 4. The lineup for the annual Texas Independence Day celebration will be announced with a party on the lawn at Navasota City Hall, 200 East McAlpine Street in Navasota from 6-8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, coolers and prepare for a night of family-friendly fun! There will be food vendors on-site and giveaways.

Discounted presale tickets for Texas Birthday Bash, March 3-4, will be available at the lineup release party. Come out and be the first to know who will be taking the stage next year!