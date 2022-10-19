Brazos Valley Gives event

Brazos Valley Gives is 18-hours of online giving that brings the region together on one day and as one community to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses with an easy platform to support the mission and good works of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley.

Brazos Valley Gives is a community day of giving that strengthens nonprofits, empowers donors, and builds community. The goal for 2022 Brazos Valley Gives is $1,000,000 with 165 participating nonprofit organizations including multiple Grimes County organizations.

During 2021, donors rallied to raise $928,190 and donated 11,006 volunteer hours to support the good works of 154 nonprofit organizations. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 136 nonprofits participated in Brazos Valley Gives with 100% of the nonprofits receiving a financial benefit from the $801,462 that was raised. During its inaugural year in 2019, over 100 nonprofits received $363,686 that was raised. Nonprofits from throughout the 7-county Brazos Valley region are invited to participate. Brazos Valley Gives invites individual donors and community business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts -- and where everyone can be a philanthropist with a minimum donation of $10!

This annual day of "giving where you live" is powered by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, and all donations pass-thru directly to the donor's charity(ies) of choice.

Below is a list of the Grimes County organizations participating in Brazos Valley Gives.

Christian Community Center

The organization was formed in 1990 as an independent organization but affiliated with Grimes County Ministers Association. The organization is governed by a Board of Directors selected from area churches. A director and volunteers from area churches and the community keep the food pantry and clothes closet serving the people in the Grimes County area who are in need.

The vision of CCC is that access to nutritious food and clean clothing are basic human rights. They envision a community in which everyone has access to sufficient nutritious food and clothing.

Navasota ISD Education Foundation

The mission of the Navasota ISD Education Foundation is to generate and distribute resources to the Navasota Independent School District to enrich, maintain, and expand programs needed to meet the District's stated mission of excellence in education.

They have a huge impact on student success and teacher interaction with the innovative grants that are applied for. They also provide basic needs the regular budget cannot cover. Since inception in 2003, the foundation has returned over $900,000 to all campuses of Navasota ISD.

Navasota George Washington Carver Alumni Association

The Navasota-George Washington Carver High Alumni Association (NGWCAA) is a non-profit Organization whose purpose is to promote the development of members of the community in a way that enriches lives and that leads to the development of the whole person. It also exists to further a lasting friendship among all ex-students and friends of the former George Washington Carver High School. This purpose is achieved through continued reunions, community outreach, and afterschool programs.

• Award scholarships to assist qualified graduating seniors in furthering their education to pursue a productive career. These graduating seniors are graduates of Navasota H.S. or a descendent /relative/Associate of alumni of the former Navasota George Washington Carver H.S. graduating from an accredited school

• Preserve the legacy of George Washington Carver H.S. thru annual mass school reunions and museum displays. NGW Carver Comunity Center has been awarded a Texas Historical Subject Marker which was installed in June 2019

• Provide a facility (Navasota GW Carver Community Center) for local meetings, celebrations (Senior Citizen Lunches and Recreation, Juneteenth, MLK, May-fest, etc.), senior citizens banquets, and educational seminars such as Mock Jury Trial Selection

• Provide the Navasota After School Enrichment Program (NASEP) character education, and tutoring for local elementary and middle school students

• Plans are to provide adult education courses in computer literacy, electrical safety, and general business practices in the near future.

Two Rivers Heritage Foundation

Two Rivers Heritage Foundation endeavors to learn, teach, conserve, and celebrate the natural and cultural heritage of Texas, particularly that area located between the Brazos River and the Navasota River in Grimes County, and to ultimately establish a repository for preservation of historical documents and artifacts which created and influenced Navasota and its surrounding region to be made available for research , study, education, and the enlightenment and gratification of all people.

City of Navasota Foundation for Community Projects

Management of the community of Navasota. Formed the foundation to enable citizens and donors to contribute to the quality of life of citizens of Navasota. The foundation funds municipal projects that enhance the quality of life and services that benefit the citizens of the City of Navasota.

Grimes County Animal Rescue

Grimes County Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is in the process of building and plans to operate an animal shelter for the rescue and placement of stray dogs and cats in Grimes County.

Grimes County Animal Rescue is dedicated to helping the abused and neglected animals they encounter on a daily basis. Rescue is about taking in the dogs and cats most in need and pouring months of T.L.C. into them to make them adoptable into forever homes. They are also adamant that every animal adopted out be spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm negative (or on appropriate heartworm treatment).

First Touch Family

First Touch Family provides tangible, financial and emotional support to families of child loss from the initial trauma of loss through aftercare regardless of the age of the child.

They provide financial assistance to families when needed. Often times people immediately think of funeral expenses and providing food when a family loses a child, and those things are important, but there is so much more. Sometimes it is as simple as helping pay living expenses because parents lose income while they are off work after the loss of a child. Medical bills can become a burden. Daycare for siblings and counseling services are some of the resources they can help families with financially.

For more information about Brazos Valley Gives, visit www.brazosvalleygives.org.