Bizzell Academy LEOs prepare to repaint library office walls

On Thursday, September 21, LEO Club students from Navasota W.B. Bizzell Academy were at the Navasota Public Library to prepare to repaint one of the offices. LEO, Leadership, Experience, Opportunity, is sponsored by the Navasota Noon Lions Club.

Bizzell Academy Teacher and LEO Club sponsor Jennifer Trejo and Navasota Noon Lions Club representative Geoff Horn supervised the students while they prepared one of the library offices for repainting. The group removed equipment, furniture, screws, switch plates, etc. then scrapped away loose paint from the walls. They will patch holes and cracks then return next week to apply fresh paint. Trejo said that the LEO Club started at Bizzell in 2018, one year after the LEOs at Navasota High School. “It’s teaching kids how to serve their community,” Horn said.

Ruby Rosales, a 16-year-old sophomore, said that she has started taking some junior courses. She said she likes Bizzell better than regular high school because it allowed her to catch up. “They are less structured and I was able to do new things, helpful things. That’s why I like being a LEO.”

Mauricio Dominguez, a 16-year-old junior, said what he likes best about LEO Club is that he learns new things and helps the community. While removing electrical plates he said, “I worked for some plumbers over the summer and observed a lot of things like how to do some minor electrical work.”

Olivia Delara, a 16-yearold, was in the 9th grade when she first went to Bizzell a few weeks ago. She said that testing showed she was doing 12th grade work so she will soon have her high school diploma. When asked why she joined LEO Club she said, “It’s something helpful. Some people look at it and say it’s boring or dumb. Why would I want to help? But once you actually do it, you feel better about yourself because you see it in real life rather than on [an app].”