Iola students earn academic honors

Five Iola High School students were recognized among 72,000 students across the country and earned academic honors from the College Board’s national Recognition Programs. These students received the National Rural and Small Town Award.

The National Recognition Programs honor the strong academic achievements of underrepresented students. They’re an easy way for students to showcase their hard work in high school. The programs not only benefit students, but they also benefit colleges looking to recruit diverse, talented students.

Iola students recognized include Caden Jones, Cotulla Shive, Margaret Swindol, Cason Walton and Cullen Walton.

To qualify for this recognition, students must score in the top 10% of PSAT/ NMSQT or PSAT™ 10 assessment takers in each state for their program.

Students were invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year. Students taking the PSAT each year who qualify for this recognition will be notified at the beginning of next school year.