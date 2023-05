Navasota ISD’s W.B. Bizzell Academy hosted a Career Expo April 21. Students visited with local employers to learn about their business and what requirements and job skills are needed to work in each profession. Employers included The Examiner Newspaper, Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, Navasota Police Department, Navasota Fire Department, Brookshire Brothers, Geoff Horn Architecture, ST. Joseph Health Clinic and more.