Bleyl Engineering celebrates 25 years

CONROE - Bleyl Engineering is celebrating its 25th year of serving clients in public and private sectors across the State of Texas. Founded by John Bleyl in 1997 and headquartered in Conroe, Bleyl provides civil engineering, design, planning, and construction management services.

Once considered a boutique firm serving Montgomery County, Bleyl now has offices in Austin, Bryan-College Station, and Tomball, and is currently looking to expand into other markets. The Austin office is the newest location and has been an enormous success. The company employs 100 people overall.

Key clients include Bentwater, the Cities of Shenandoah, Conroe, and Willis, along with April Sound, Walden, Montgomery County, Walker County and numerous developers. Bleyl has a long list of substantial projects, including, Bentwater on Lake Conroe, Deison Technology Park, Shenandoah Wellman Road and Grogan’s Mill Road extensions, T e x a s Children’s Hospital and multiple water plants, wastewater plants, land development and mobility projects. They were recently selected as Project Manager for an eco-suitable urban living project, along with the notable Violet Crown Amphitheater development featuring an entertainment venue and luxury residential, both located in the Austin area.

A Texas A & M graduate, John Bleyl has built a solid reputation for operating under timeless Christian principles, such as integrity, commitment, and loyalty while delivering quality results. He attracts employees who also share those same values. The company also hires people who are new to the engineering field, giving them a chance to develop their skills and be valued staff members. The staff at Bleyl is skilled at taking creative approaches to projects and overcoming obstacles.

“We’ve been so fortunate to work with great clients on a wide range of important projects over the years,” said John Bleyl, President and CEO. “It’s a testimony to the experience and qualifications of our team across the state. We are all committed to building relationships that last and delivering the best to our customers. Our shareholders and employees all share these goals.”

The company has development projects around Bryan-College Station and various cities in the Austin market. As they continue to grow and diversify, they leave their mark of professionalism and excellence.

Bleyl serves a range of public and private sector clients across the state on a variety of projects. For more information, visit bleylengineering.com or call 936- 441-7833.