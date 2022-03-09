Car Show and daylight saving time Sunday

Winner number 28 of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, March 6. The winner of a Mossberg MC2C, 9mm is Richard Hicks of Montgomery. The next drawing will take place Sunday, March 13.

Grimes County Mobile Food Bank will be open Thursday, March 10 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the back-parking lot of the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Any resident of Grimes County will be served and only needs to show their driver’s license when they complete the once-a-year Client Assistant Intake form. For more information contact Chris Albright, caanavasota@gmail.com or 713-962-2144.

Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Awards Banquet at The Gin at Hidalgo Falls Thursday, March 10. Tickets are sold out but if you would like to donate to the silent auction contact the Chamber, 936-825-6600.

Friday, March 11, the Anderson Knights Council 4054 will hold a fish fry with all the trimmings at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Plantersville, 8227 CR 205 off FM 1774 beginning at 5 p.m. The following week Friday, March 18, these Knights will also hold a fish fry at the KC Hall in Anderson on Hwy. 90. Friday, March 25, the same Knights will hold a fish fry at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 11323 CR 304 in Stoneham.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 13, so don’t forget to turn your clocks up one hour before going to bed on Saturday evening.

The 4th Annual Classics at the Courthouse Car Show is Sunday, March 13 from noon to 3 p.m. on Main St. in Anderson. Entry fee is $25 per vehicle. First and Second Place awards will be given in each class. Classes include: Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Original, Best Rat Rod, Best Patina, Best Car, Best Truck and the Billy Thomas Award. Vehicles must be checked in by 1:30 p.m. in order to be judged.

Don’t miss the St. Joseph’s Altar Society Stew Supper set Thursday, March 17 at their hall in Stoneham, 11323 CR 304. Mass begins at 5:30 p.m. with a stew supper following at 6 p.m. in the hall. This mouth-watering stew is homemade by the ladies of the Altar Society and the desserts are to die for – homemade delicious pies of any kind you can think of! Meal is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. A raffle also accompanies this event. Tickets are $1 each or 6 or $5 and can be bought at the supper.

David and Jesslyn Borski welcomed a new addition to their family. Proud brothers, Beckett and Brooks, welcomed baby sister, Brecklyn Rose Borski who was born Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:48 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and measuring 19 inches long. Grandparents are Darrell and Harriet Borski and Kookie and Kay Myers, all of Anderson.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: March 10 – Chuck Norris, Blake Vezurk, Shelbi Belinowski, Allison Wisnoski, Danny Macejewski, Tayla Barnfield and Paige Flournoy; March 11 – Gabriella St.Clair and Kathy Turner; March 12, Sam Ruffino, Jr. and Brianna Small; March 13 – Melissa Vezurk, Erin Allgood and my brother Jeff Hoffart; March 14 – Liz Paukert, David Dobyanski and Candice Walkoviak; March 15 – Mildred Schroeder, Ann Mitchell-Douglas, Cathy Huff and Skyler Woods; and March 16 – Linda McClosky, Jerome Pasket, Somer Sanchez, Ray Biggs and Justin Parrott.

Happy Anniversary to those celebrating this week: March 13 – Ken and Louise Sanders, 52 years; and March 14 – Ty and Baylee Brzozowski, seven years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936- 870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell @yahoo.com.