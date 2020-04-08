Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Blowout leads to accident

  • Article Image Alt Text

Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra

One man was injured after his car left the roadway Monday, April 6, following a blowout. According to Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputy Preston Goode, the driver stated he had a blowout on Texas State Highway 6 Northbound and made a U-turn to the southbound lane attempting to drive to a store to park his vehicle. Somehow, he left the roadway struck a tree and spun his vehicle. The driver was transported visa ambulance with minor injuries.

