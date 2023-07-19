Boys Scouts recognized

For over 100 years, the Order of the Arrow has recognized Scouts and Scouters who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives. This recognition provides encouragement for others to live these ideals as well. Arrowmen are known for maintaining camping traditions and spirit, promoting year-round and long-term resident camping, and providing cheerful service to others. OA service, activities, adventures, and training for youth and adults are models of quality leadership development and programming that enrich and help to extend Scouting to America's youth. Boy Scouts of America Troop 361’s Matthew Armatys of Navasota earned the rank of Brotherhood in the OA and Jace Lee completed his OA Ordeal at Camp Strake and becoming and is the newest Arrowman.