Brazos Valley TSHL meeting

The 20th Texas Silver- Haired Legislature held a member development and training session in San Marcos Nov. 12-15. Topics included a review of TSHL history, the 1965 Older Americans Act, TSHL members’ role in the Texas legislative process and as legislative liaisons, use of Roberts’ Rules of Order and how to research and write good Resolutions.

In addition, members attended technology break-out sessions and conducted a mock legislative session to consider, debate and vote on proposed Resolutions.

Keynote speaker at Monday’s lunch was Steve Munisteri, Senior Policy Advisor to Governor Gregg Abbott.

Clements, a Navasota resident, was appointed to fill a vacancy and sworn in Sept. 13. She serves on the Communications Administrative Committee and the State Affairs Legislative Committee.

For more information about the TSHL’s advocacy for older Texans, go to www. tshl.org.