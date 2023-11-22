Visit Navasota for Home for the Holidays

Join the city of Navasota in celebrating Home for the Holidays and make memories for you and your family Saturday, Dec. 9. The free family event is open to the public.

Activities throughout the day include a Farmers Market, children’s activities, photos with Santa, a lighted Christmas parade and more.

Home for the Holidays activities

• Navasota Famers Market 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Start your morning at the Navasota Farmers Market hosted by Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave.

• Christmas in the City, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy free photos with Santa located in City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine Street, as well as free activities including a bounce house and other family friendly activities. There will be vendors and food trucks to explore the spirit of Christmas in Downtown Navasota. Shop local and enjoy holiday deals, Christmas music and free hot chocolate and Christmas cookies.

• Light the Night with Navasota’s annual parade and tree lighting – Starts at 6 p.m.

The annual lighted Christmas parade will come down Washington Avenue through historic downtown Navasota at 6 p.m. The community tree lighting will take place shortly after the end of the parade. Attendees are encouraged to walk over to Navasota City Hall to enjoy the Christmas tree lighting ceremony with remarks from the mayor and city manager as well as Christmas carols from the Navasota High School Choir.

To participate in the parade, register online, https:// navasotatx.rja.revize.com/ forms/6915.

• Christmas Movie – following tree lighting Following the Christmas tree lighting a showing of the Christmas movie “Elf” will be available for free.

Home for the Holidays is an event created to provide holiday entertainment and holiday memories for families. Home for the Holidays is free, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Navasota City Hall, 936-825-6475.