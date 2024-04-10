Bridge maintenance lane closures

TxDOT contractor, SCR Civil Construction LLC, is closing the inside lane of Texas 6 northbound over Texas 90 in Navasota beginning Thursday, April 11.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Bobby Colwell said the lane closure is to facilitate bridge maintenance work and upgrade rails. TxDOT anticipates the same work will begin on the outside lane in 2 weeks. Outside lanes will be closed to complete the work on the right side of the bridge.

Colwell said the same scope of work will be performed on the Texas Business 6 southbound overpass over Texas 90. It will take around a month in each direction to complete. The timeframe is dependent on weather.

Following the long-term closures, there will be daily closures so the bridge decks can be resurfaced.

The work being performed is part of CSJ 005-03-114, a $2.3 million project to provide bridge maintenance work at several locations near Navasota.