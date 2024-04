Navasota’s historic soccer run ended April 10 in the UIL 4A State Semifinal game in Georgetown with a 1-0 loss to the San Elizario Eagles. The Eagles scored on a penalty kick late in double overtime to win the game. San Elizario also defeated the Boerne Greyhounds, 1-0, for the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!