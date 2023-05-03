Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Brule art students medal

May 03, 2023 - 00:00
News
Three students represented Navasota ISD and Brule Elementary this year at the Texas Elementary Art Meet. All three earned medals. Pictured left to right: Gissel Valladares’ piece titled “The Bejeweled Heart” scored a perfect score earning a 3 rating. Jesus Sierra’s artwork titled “Greener Pastures” also had a perfect score for a 3 rating and Marisol Cazares’ composition “Love is in the Air” scored a rating 3 rating.

