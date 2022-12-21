Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Published 1 day ago
Last updated 17 hours ago
Byrd responsible for southside shooting

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
December 21, 2022 - 00:00
News
    BYRD

Off-duty Navasota Police Officers working an off-duty assignment Thursday, Dec. 15, reported hearing several gunshots on the southside of Navasota.

 

At approximately 9:55 p.m., the shots were heard. Officers searched the area, but no damages were reported. Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Radcliff for reports of a residence sustaining damage. Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred.

 

Officers searched the property and located a firearm that was reported stolen from Bryan. Residents, including Lucius Byrd, 18 of Navasota, were interviewed. Byrd confessed to being a part of the shooting and possessing the firearm. 

 

Officers arrested Byrd and charged him with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a State Jail Felony; and Tampering with Evidence, a Second-Degree Felony. 

 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information are urged to call Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000 or contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410.

 

 

