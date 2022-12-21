Drugs, Weapons, Stolen property uncovered

A pair of Navasota men were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, after they were pulled over in a vehicle without a license plate.

At approximately 7:35 p.m., Navasota Police Officers were patrolling the southside of Navasota and observed a vehicle traveling without a license plate. A traffic stop was conducted at the 500 block of Allen White Drive.

Officers began investigating and searched the vehicle. Two firearms were located, one was reported stolen out of College Station.

The driver, Logan Young, 22, and Lawson Young, 18, both of Navasota, were taken into custody. Officers continued to search the vehicle and located over 100 grams of MDMA, commonly referred to Ecstasy or Molly. There were also several credit cards, gift cards and other property not belonging to either suspects.

Navasota Investigators have worked closely with College Station Police Investigators who confirmed a majority of the seized property was stolen during recent burglaries in College Station.

Lawson and Logan Young were charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of a Stolen Firearm, State Jail Felony; Delivery/Manufacture of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, 200-400 grams, a First-Degree Felony; and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information over 10 but under 20, a Second-Degree Felony. Additional charges are pending.