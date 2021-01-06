Can’t erase the evidence

A single-vehicle accident Saturday, Jan. 2, led to the arrest of Sebastian Domingo, 20, from Navasota for drug possession and vandalism charges.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by Domingo left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

Domingo was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Brazos County for possession of marijuana. During the search officers also found Domingo in possession of drugs. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony in penalty group 1 (greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams), and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Domingo was also identified in video surveillance as a suspect wanted in connection to a vandalism incident on Friday, Jan. 1. Myatt said in that incident officers responded to a criminal mischief call Saturday, Jan. 2, on the 100 block of South Railroad Street. The owners of the business reported damages to their video surveillance camera. While attempting to take the camera, the camera was damaged.

Myatt stated officers reviewed the footage from the security camera and learned the damage to the camera occurred Jan. 1, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Officers were able to positively identify Domingo as the suspect

Myatt also stated the business was not broken into and nothing was reported missing. While in custody after the collision, Domingo confessed to damaging the security camera. According to Myatt additional charges may be pending.

Domingo was booked into the Grimes County Jail.