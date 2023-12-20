Candidates for 2024 Primary Election announced

The filing deadline for the 2024 Primary Election passed Dec. 11. Multiple candidates are seeking their party’s nomination.

2024 Republican Primary Filings GRIMES COUNTY ATTORNEY

Megan Moody Barcak Ashley Falco Ver Schuur

GRIMES COUNTY SHERIFF

Donald G. Sowell, Incumbent Michael Donnelly Travis Rawls

GRIMES COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR COLLECTOR

Mary Ann Waters, Incumbent

GRIMES COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1

Chad Mallett, Incumbent Dale Schaper

GRIMES COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

Michael Raska Brad Swarts

GRIMES COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1

James Ellis

GRIMES COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

Blake Jarvis, Incumbent

GRIMES COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3

Wes Male, Incumbent Courtney Armstead Gary Bender

2024 Democratic Primary Filings GRIMES COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

Barbara Walker, Incumbent

Voting deadlines

The final day to register to vote in the 2024 Primary Election is Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 20, and ends Friday, March 1. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5.

Voters needing to apply for a ballot by mail may submit their request beginning Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The final day to apply for a ballot by mail (received not postmarked) is Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

For more information about the 2024 Primary Election, visit www.grimescountytexas.gov.