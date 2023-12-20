1 minute
Candidates for 2024 Primary Election announced
The filing deadline for the 2024 Primary Election passed Dec. 11. Multiple candidates are seeking their party’s nomination.
2024 Republican Primary Filings GRIMES COUNTY ATTORNEY
Megan Moody Barcak Ashley Falco Ver Schuur
GRIMES COUNTY SHERIFF
Donald G. Sowell, Incumbent Michael Donnelly Travis Rawls
GRIMES COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR COLLECTOR
Mary Ann Waters, Incumbent
GRIMES COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1
Chad Mallett, Incumbent Dale Schaper
GRIMES COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3
Michael Raska Brad Swarts
GRIMES COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1
James Ellis
GRIMES COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2
Blake Jarvis, Incumbent
GRIMES COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3
Wes Male, Incumbent Courtney Armstead Gary Bender
2024 Democratic Primary Filings GRIMES COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3
Barbara Walker, Incumbent
Voting deadlines
The final day to register to vote in the 2024 Primary Election is Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 20, and ends Friday, March 1. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5.
Voters needing to apply for a ballot by mail may submit their request beginning Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The final day to apply for a ballot by mail (received not postmarked) is Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.
For more information about the 2024 Primary Election, visit www.grimescountytexas.gov.