CDL crisis confounds commissioners

Grimes County commissioners heard from Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker Wednesday, May 18, regarding his ongoing struggle to hire CDL drivers, the need for a departmental salary restructure and creation of a new position. The only request not tabled to a Special Meeting Wednesday, May 25, was approval of a salary grade adjustment for clerical staff.

Walker said, “We are not able to stay competitive on our hiring in particular areas. The most critical one is our CDL drivers. We’ve had two positions open since the beginning of the year. We’re not only not getting applications or anyone to interview, we’re not getting any inquires at all.”

Walker said a salary survey of six surrounding counties revealed that four start CDL drivers at $17.25-plus per hour and have comparable benefits as opposed to Grimes County’s $15 per hour. He proposed moving the position from a Grade V to a Grade VI at a minimum.

Commissioner Phillip Cox acknowledged being “taken aback” by CDL pay and said, “If we don’t have CDL drivers, we don’t move. In today’s market I can see how we would struggle to retain and replace those positions if we don’t do something that’s competitive.”

Wage compression

Citing the effect of wage compression on the County’s heavy equipment operators who are required to have a CDL and certification, Walker requested moving those positions up one grade level as well as two clerical staff positions also below market.

With subdivision duties now comprising about two-thirds of his time, difficulty keeping up with county growth and his plans to retire at the end of 2023, Walker requested to create a Subdivision Coordinator/Assistant County Engineer position to transition to the Director position upon his retirement.

With the court leaning toward tabling all items, Human Resources Director Talitta Coleman requested action on the job description and grade level revisions moving the Administrative Assistant to Grade VIII and Executive Assistant to Para-Professional reflecting “what they actually do.” Both were approved.

Commissioners court may be viewed in its entirety at www. facebook.com/GrimesCounty-CourtHouse.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the Treasurer’s List of Claims and Bills and payroll.

•Approved the canvass of the official returns for the May 7 Special and General Elections.

•County Court at Law Judge Tuck McLain’s request to move his grade level Clerk II employee to a grade level Clerk V was approved.

•Received a report of Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce activities.

•NGC Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Johnny McNally reported that Skyline Champion accepted Grimes County’s 381 Agreement changes.

•Tabled discussion about need for increased law enforcement within Grimes County.

•Received an update from Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd about projects related to the Grimes County jail and Justice and Business Center.

•Tabled action to restructure personnel and salaries in the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

•Approved renewal of the contract for Reverse 911 services with Hyper-Reach and authorized the county judge as signatory. Residents may sign up for Hyper-Reach emergency and weather alerts on the Grimes County website. IT was directed to register county employee county-provided cell phones to receive alerts.

•Tabled IT Director Gregg Cannon’s request to approve installation of wireless capabilities at the Grimes County Fairgrounds and Expo and the Go Texan and Lion’s Club buildings.

•Approved TAC (Texas Association of Counties) cybersecurity training for all employees for 2022, a requirement necessary for grant qualifications.

•A request from the Rolling Oaks Community Improvement Association to lower the speed limit from 35 to 30 mph on the Grimes County portion of Askew Road in the Rolling Oaks Subdivision failed for lack of a second.

•After a public hearing with no comments, approved a replat of Glen Forest Subdivision, Block 1, Lot 6 off CR 302 in Pct. 2.

•Approved acceptance of roads in King Oaks Section 1-A into the County maintenance system.

•Approved an amending plat of the replat of Granite Ridge Estates, Section 1, Lots 3-A and 3-B.

•Approved an Interlocal Agreement requested by the City of College Station to grant Grimes County exclusive jurisdiction to regulate subdivision plats and approve related permits within the City’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ).

•Approved judicial Courthouse Security and Courtroom Protocol for District and County Court at Law and added signature lines. No action was taken on Commissioners Court protocol.

•Tabled discussion and approval of ARPA expenditures.

•Regarding Strategic Plan, Commissioner Phillip Cox reported that the Grimes County Fair Association completed a 10,000 square foot driveway improvement project at the fairgrounds valued at $17,000.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.