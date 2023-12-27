Chamber to host State of The City Jan. 10

There was a lot of growth and changes in Navasota throughout 2023 including new development, staffing changes, council changes, etc. More is on the horizon for Grimes County, The City and Navasota ISD. Recap 2023 and peek into 2024 at the annual State of The City address Jan. 10, at First Baptist Church in Navasota.

There will be several speakers including Navasota Mayor Bert Miller providing a State of The City, Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III, providing a State of Grimes County, Navasota ISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick, providing a State of Navasota ISD. There are also additional speakers to be announced.

Last year over 120 people attended the State of The City presented by Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with The Navasota Examiner newspaper. This year Chamber Director Lucy Ybarra anticipates over 150 attendees.

“This is the perfect event for residents to stay informed with what is happening in Navasota, Grimes County and the local school district,” explained Ybarra. “With so much happening in Navasota, we anticipate a large crowd. I urge everyone to attend so they can hear what Navasota has accomplished in 2023 and the direction The City is heading in 2024.”

First Baptist Church, 301 Church Street in Navasota, will host the event in their gymnasium from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tickets are $18 each. Price includes entry into the event, a light breakfast and lunch provided by Grimes County vendors. Tickets may be purchased online, www.navasotagrimeschamber. com. Seating is limited. For more information call, 936-825-6600.