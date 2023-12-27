County approves eBONDS program

Grimes County commissioners approved the eBONDS software program at the Dec. 20 Regular Meeting of Commissioners Court. IT Director Gregg Cannon told commissioners, “eBONDS replaces a program we had in place that was 20-years old. The company went out of business 10 years ago. We didn’t even have the software to reinstall if it crashed. All the departments love it. It makes their life a whole lot easier, especially the Sheriff’s office, and the district clerk and county clerk.”

Cannon told the Examiner, “eBONDS is a program that allows bond companies to interact with the jail electronically to bond people out. We had a real old, old program before that was very antiquated and it wasn’t online. This new program, which is free to the county, allows bond companies to see who’s in jail and allows them to electronically post bond via a credit card or cash payment. It integrates with the jail system, with the bonds company and the district and county clerks. It lets everybody communicate so it’s much more efficient.”

Cannon continued, “There is a fee eBONDS charges but it’s absorbed by the bond company and I think they charge it back to the defendant as part of their fees for services.”

According to Cannon, he had presented the item to the court previously but documents were pending which needed review by the county attorney.

Cannon said, “I jumped the gun and started doing the test scenario of eBONDS to see if it was going to work for us and I didn’t come back to court to get approval of the contract before I implemented the project. I’m here to apologize to the court for getting the project in place already.”

Commissioner David Tullos was absent.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda Items which included the Treasurer’s List of Claims and Bills, payroll, budget amendments and/or line item transfers.

•Service awards presented to Robert Roberts, Davis Use, Shawn King, Robert Suarez and Nicky Halley for five years and Jay Law, Cole Burzynski and Annie Chumley for 15 years.

•Approved the Joint Primary Contract between Grimes County Republican Party and Grimes County Democratic Party for the March 5 Primary Election, the May 28 Primary Runoff Election and authorize the county judge as signatory.

•After a public hearing with no comments against, approved the proposed replat of Tract 3, 4 and 5 in the Lacy’s Love Subdivision in Pct. 2 to combine into two lots, Tract 3-R and Tract 5-R.

•Approve an aerial electric line installation permit for Mid-South for CR 126 in Pct. 1.

•Approve a communication line installation permit for MSEC Communications (Mid-South Fiber) on streets within the City of Iola and neighboring county roads with continued communication with the City related to sewer line installation.

•Approved Emergency Medical First Responders’ audit.

•No action taken on renewing the rental lease with Kathy Fultz for the property at 318 N. LaSalle Street in Navasota which houses the Grimes County Adult Probation Department.

•Action on Emergency Medical First Responders 2024 budget allocation tabled until Feb. 7, 2024, court.

•Approved changing the title of Road and Bridge Engineer to County Engineer and the title of Building Maintenance Manager to County Facilities Director.

•No action taken onARPA expenditures or the Strategic Plan.

Public Comments: Jerry Wynn and Erin Wilhite, representing NAMI Brazos Valley (National Mental Health Alliance) announced the availability of free mental health services and support groups for family.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.