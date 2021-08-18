Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Free Pfizer vaccines
Next article
BILLYE LAVERNE COWEN
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Chamber welcomes Falco’s Venue

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Falco’s Venue, an events venue located in Grimes County, held a grand opening and Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting to the delight of its community supporters, family and friends. Dozens were on hand to celebrate with owner Sonya Floyd, who acknowledged and thanked her father Nick Falco, husband Thomas and son Ethan among others in attendance. Falco’s Venue, which is perched high over a beautiful landscape view, hosts weddings, reunions and corporate and social events. Examiner photo by Ashely Bautista

Examiner photo by Ashely Bautista: Falco’s Venue, an events venue located in Grimes County, held a grand opening and Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting to the delight of its community supporters, family and friends. Dozens were on hand to celebrate with owner Sonya Floyd, who acknowledged and thanked her father Nick Falco, husband Thomas and son Ethan among others in attendance. Falco’s Venue, which is perched high over a beautiful landscape view, hosts weddings, reunions and corporate and social events.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2021