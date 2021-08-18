Chamber welcomes Falco’s Venue

Falco’s Venue, an events venue located in Grimes County, held a grand opening and Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting to the delight of its community supporters, family and friends. Dozens were on hand to celebrate with owner Sonya Floyd, who acknowledged and thanked her father Nick Falco, husband Thomas and son Ethan among others in attendance. Falco’s Venue, which is perched high over a beautiful landscape view, hosts weddings, reunions and corporate and social events. Examiner photo by Ashely Bautista