There will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Progressive Outreach Center, 915 West Virginia Street in Navasota, Thursday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The community will have an opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those who have not received the vaccine will receive the first dose, and those who have already received one dose will be able to receive their second dose.

For more information contact James Harris, 936-825-4846..