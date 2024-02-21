Chamber welcomes Masterbuilt Kids Early Childhood Center

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Chamber Partners Masterbuilt Kids Early Childhood Center Thursday, Feb. 15. Owned by Colleen & Brittany Sechelski, the business is a part of Masterbuilt Communities operated by the Sechelski Family and provides childcare and childhood development ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!