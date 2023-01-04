Charges filed in Bedias murder

ANDERSON – Two men have been indicted by a Grimes County Grand Jury in the murder of Anthony Demilo Williams.

Alfredo Garza and Eric Damian Segovia, both of Bedias are accused of the Oct. 14, 2021 shooting that killed the Navasota student in Bedias.

Just before 11 p.m., Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Leon and Sycamore Street in Bedias for a report of multiple gunshots and a gunshot victim.

Williams was shot and was transported to Grimes St. Joseph’s Medic Station a few blocks away. He was unconscious and quit breathing. Medics began lifesaving measures and Williams was transported to St. Joseph’s Emergency room in Madisonville where he succumbed to his injuries.

Four days later, Garza and Segovia were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. They were initially each charged with Criminal Mischief, a state jail felony and Deadly Conduct/ Discharge of a Firearm, a third-degree felony. Garza was also initially charged with Harboring a Runaway Child, a Class A Misdemeanor and Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Williams body was sent for an autopsy at Southwest Forensic Sciences at Dallas in Dallas County. Autopsy and ballistic testing took extensive time. Once results were received, evidence was presented to a Grimes County Grand Jury Dec. 28, and two additional charges against Garza and Segovia were approved, Aggravated Assault Severe Bodily Injury from a Vehicle, a first-degree felony and Felony Murder, a first-degree felony.

Both suspects will be arraigned in district court and placed on a scheduling order for trial.