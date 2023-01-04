Animals receive warm donation

With cold weather approaching, Navasota Animal Shelter received a donation that provided warmth to animals for the holidays.

Taylor Animal Shelter is building a new shelter thanks to a donation from Samsung. The prolific company that is building a $1.8 billion facility in the area donated $2.5 million to the shelter. Taylor is also purchasing new equipment and accessories for the facility.

Kaitlyn Billings, an Animal Control Officer in Taylor, knows first-hand the struggles small shelters face. Her sister, Stevie Widders, is the ACO in Navasota. With freezing temperatures predicted, Widders said the Navasota shelter only had a few blankets and heat lamps.

Currently Navasota Animal Shelter houses approximately 40 dogs and six cats. While planning for the cold, Widders received a timely phone call from her sister asking if Navasota could use supplies Taylor no longer needed. The following day, a crew from Navasota drove to Taylor to pick up the donations. Taylor donated six bags of blankets, numerous bags of towels, dog houses, 15-20 new heat lamps with bulbs and animal toys.

Employees of Navasota Animal Shelter picked up more than just supplies, they gathered a wealth of knowledge. Navasota is comprised of a young staff with two ACO’s and a key volunteer all age 20 and under. Navasota Police Investigator, John Shoemaker oversees the shelter. Widders said the experienced staff in Taylor shared numerous tips that are beneficial to day-to-day operations including cleaning and sanitation measures, storage organization etc.

With the new equipment animals made it safely through the freezing temperatures. Staff said there were also several donations from the community that aided the shelter and well-being of the animals. The shelter was able to winterize outdoor shelters for animals that weren’t able to be placed inside. There are still several items that would benefit the shelter including tarps, puppy pads and cleaning supplies.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Taylor Animal Shelter and from our community,” explained Shoemaker. “They are the reason we are able to offer such an important service to Navasota.”

The Examiner introduces Navasota Animal Shelter staff and explores goals for the shelter in the Jan. 11 edition.