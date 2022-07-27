Chasing flames in Grimes County

Firefighters have been on high-alert recently chasing flames throughout Grimes County as drought conditions and fire danger increase.

Bedias Volunteer Fire Department responded to two large fires in less than a week, one on Dick Barnes Loop, and the other along Texas State Highway 90, north of Farm-to-Market Road 39.

The Dick Barnes Loop fire began Tuesday afternoon, July 19. The cause of the fire is unknown, but the damage was massive. The fire originated at a home on Dick Barnes Loop and spread to FM 2620. Fire crews worked into the night to contain the fire that engulfed a family home and two shed structures while burning approximately 60 acres.

Red Cross arrived to assist the displaced couple. Many community members also collected clothing, food and other items for the family.

Several homes were evacuated, and FM 2620 remained closed for several hours. No injuries or deaths were sustained in the fire. Responding fire departments included: Bedias, Iola, Shiro, Madisonville, North Zulch, Richards, Anderson and Texas Forest Service.

While fire crews were diligently working to extinguish the Dick Barnes Loop fire, Anderson VFD was dispatched to a fire at the 4900 block of FM 1774 that was caused by illegally burning a brush pile. A citation of up to a $500 fine was issued.

Grimes 4285

Bedias VFD responded to Hwy. 90 just north of FM 39 to a fire burning along the highway just before 5 p.m. Monday, July 25.

The fire reportedly originated by a downed powerline. Hwy. 90 from FM 39 to CR 155 was shut down until approximately 8:30 p.m., as crews battled the blaze.

Texas Forest Service was dispatched and provided air-support battling the fire with a helicopter and four bulldozers to dig a trench to prevent the fire that was traveling northeast from spreading. No homes burned, and no injuries were reported. Originally it was reported that approximately 100 acres were in flames, but as the smoke cleared and flames were extinguished, it was determined about 45 acres burned.

At least seven fire agencies responded to assist Bedias including: Iola, Shiro, Madisonville, Anderson, Plantersville-Stoneham, Richards and Texas Forest Service. The fire was reportedly 100% contained at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Other fire activity

Anderson VFD worked to extinguish a trailer fire hauling round bails of hay Saturday, July 23, along FM 1774 in Anderson. Two acres also burned as a result. Plantersville-Stoneham VFD, DPS, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office all responded, and several community members assisted by lending their tractors and helping where needed.

The following day Anderson VFD spent an additional 4.5 hours extinguishing the hay that reignited. Once again, Plantersville-Stoneham VFD assisted, and a community member provided the use of a mini excavator.

Cigarette fires Bedias VFD responded

Bedias VFD responded to a fire they believe was ignited by a discarded cigarette. They urged people via social media to dispose of cigarettes in a water bottle.

Fire Departments need assistance

With the rising number of hours firefighters have spent working fires, many departments are needing essential items such as water, Gatorade, snacks etc. to ensure they stay hydrated and nourished while on scene.

Contact any local department if you would like to donate any items or contact The Examiner, 936-825- 6484 and we can put you in contact with departments in need.

Burn Ban

The burn ban was implemented June 15. Anyone illegally burning may receive a citation of up to $500. Several fires have been caused due to illegal burning and several citations issued.