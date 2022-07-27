Bullets fly in Navasota

Navasota Police Department has been busy investigating multiple shootings within the city, and one arrest has been made.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Thursday, July 21, Navasota Police responded to a report of gunshots at the corner of Northside Street and North La Salle Street. Officers found evidence of the shooting at that location and no injuries were reported.

Investigators located a vehicle at the 200 block of Catherine Street at approximately 3 a.m. that matched a description provided by the witness. Officers obtained a search warrant and located damage to the vehicle from possible gunshots. Inside the residence, officers seized over 11 ounces of marijuana and several firearms.

Tony Mallard, 21 of Navasota, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds, a State Jail Felony and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony. He bonded out Saturday, July 23, after posting a $27,500 bond.

Catherine Street Shooting

Navasota Police responded to an additional shooting at approximately 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the 200 block of Catherine Street.

No one was injured during the shooting, but investigators located evidence at the scene. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated the shooting on Catherine Street is being investigated as a separate incident at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to any of the shooting investigations are urged to call Navasota Police Investigators, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.