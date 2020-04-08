CHI Texas division adopts highly restrictive visitation policy

CHI Texas Division will have a new visitation policy in effect to protect patients, visitors, employees and physicians. They are adopting a stricter visitation policy to align with Brazos and Harris County’s stayat-home orders, as well as similar actions taken by numerous cities and counties in Texas.

The following changes will remain in effect until further notice.

• No visitors will be allowed in the hospital.

• Exceptions will be managed by medical decision makers in the areas of: end-of-life, pediatric, NICU, labor & deliver, and patients who need language services. However, under no circumstances are children under the age of 18 allowed in our facilities.

• Other exceptions may be considered on a case-bycase basis.

Greeters will be screening at designated entrances with a list of basic questions to help ensure individuals who might spread the virus get the care they need while not exposing patients, staff, and other guests. Until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided:

• Healthcare workers with fever, cough, sore throat, or other flu-like symptoms are not permitted in any area of the hospital, unless seeking care.

• People who have traveled to high-risk areas for COVID-19 or had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 are not permitted to visit any area of the hospital, unless seeking care.

• All patients who are coughing are requested to wear a mask.

During this time, CHI encourages visitors to consider alternative communication options, if available, such as phone, FaceTime, Skype, text, or email.

We understand this change in policy may be difficult for families, but it is imperative we take additional precautions to keep our patients and community safe during this global pandemic.

Below are facilities impacted by the modified visitor policy:

CHI St. Luke’s Health (serving the Greater Houston community)

• Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—Lakeside Hospital

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—Springwoods Village Hospital

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—The Vintage Hospital

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—The Woodlands Hospital

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—Sugar Land Hospital

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—Patients Medical Center

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial (serving the communities in Lufkin, Livingston, and San Augustine)

• CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin

• CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial San Augustine

• CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston

CHI St. Joseph Health (serving the Brazos Valley community)

• CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital

For more information on how to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, visit CHIStJoseph. org/covid-19 or cdc.gov/coronavirus.