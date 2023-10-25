City expedites treatment plant repairs

At a Regular Meeting of the Navasota City Council Monday, Oct. 23, council members approved a $123,070 contract with Teal Services, LLC, for emergency repairs to a Digester Blower at the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). Items above $50,000 are subject to the competitive bidding process but Texas Local Government Code Section 252.022(a)(3) allows municipalities to make emergency purchases because of unforeseen damage to public machinery, equipment of property.

Graduate Engineer Jon McKay said, “Within a week of each other, we lost both of our blowers. We’ve been running on a rental since then.”

He continued, “It’s a five month lead time even if we pull the trigger now. If y’all approve this measure, I’ll text him as soon as I sit down to tell them to go, go, go because we really need it.”

According to McKay, the existing drivers were part of the WWTP’s 1995 expansion and running almost every day.

The emergency expenditure will require a budget amendment at a later date for the WWTP Phase 2 CIP (Capital Improvement Project) as staff had budgeted $230,681 for the WWTP for the replacement of two rotors.

City Manager Jason Weeks said, “Right now CIP projects are on hold and we’ll use the money for this. This is something we have to have done.” Other council action: •Approved Consent Agenda items which included council minutes and Municipal Court Report for September and the second reading of Ordinance No. 1033-23 approving the Project Plan and Financing for City of Navasota TIRZ No. 1.

•Approved Resolution No. 750-23 authorizing the City Manager to approve contract change orders up to $25,000 as long as the project is within the budget.

Staff report:

•Mayor Bert Miller presented a proclamations recognizing Municipal Court Week, Nov. 6-10.

•Human Resources Director Peggy Johnson introduced new employees: Marketing & Communications Director Lloyd Lively and Police Officer Andrew Drake.

•Graduate Engineer Jon McKay gave an update on the near complete Fire Hydrant Replacement Project, the Streets and Utilities CIP and the Airport Utilities Extension Project. McKay reported the City will go out for bids on the Pecan Lakes gas loop project around Thanksgiving.

View council meetings at www.navasotatx.gov/ government/city_council/ agendas___minutes.php.