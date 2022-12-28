City eyes 2023 soccer program

Following a survey of parents whose children participated in the City of Navasota’s Fall Soccer Program, City Manager Jason Weeks called the program a “success.” Weeks provided an update on the City’s inaugural season to Navasota City Council members at its Regular Meeting, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Weeks reported enrollment of 162 children with 18 coaches coaching eight teams of players aged 3-6 years, six teams aged 7-10 years and four teams aged 11-15 years old. He noted that while the minimum age is normally 4-years of age, the 3-year-old children of coaches were allowed to play.

According to Weeks, a season-end survey was sent to participants and 23 responded. One question asked the likelihood of participation should the city sponsor another season.

Weeks said, “Twenty-two out of 23 said yes and only one said no. We don’t know why the ‘no,’ however, it could have been age.”

Fifty-two percent rated the city-run program as average. Overall, 80-85% rated the program average or above.

Weeks said, “Under the time constraints we had, the limited staffing, we thought this was really great. If you remember this year all we did was provide the teams with T-shirts. We helped organize the teams and then put together a schedule for them to figure out how they were going to play.”

Other city commitments included marking the fields and having a staff member on-site each Saturday.

Weeks said, “We also asked if we did a spring league, would you be willing to participate and 87% of the respondents, or 20 out of 23, said yes.”

Weeks went on to explain that the city is currently interviewing applicants to oversee Parks & Recreation and pending the outcome, a spring league may be possible.

The survey solicited feedback on how to improve the program and among the suggestions received were better jerseys, team photos, a concession stand and better organization.

Weeks said, “This was some good, constructive feedback. The biggest outcome was they liked it and they’re willing to come back in the spring, too.”

Mayor Bert Miller said, “I had a number of people come to me just thankful that they had a program.”

It was August when City staff learned that the Grimes County Soccer Association would not be able to host a fall season and City staff stepped in to put a program together. After a public meeting with parents and volunteers and a soccer clinic provided by Navasota ISD coaches, soccer play began at the Logan Sechelski Field at August Horst Park on Sept. 24.