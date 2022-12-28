Christmas ends, naughty list begins

A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.

K-9 Officer Hank was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of one pound, 3.4-ounces of cocaine and $1,471 in cash. The driver, 50-year-old Michael Turner of Hearne, and Freeland were both arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail.

Both suspects were charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, (Penalty Group 1) a First-Degree Felony.

At press time Tuesday, Dec. 27, a bond had not been set and both suspects remained in jail.