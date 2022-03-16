City fuel cost rising

Fuel costs have soared to record-highs with national averages over $4.33 per gallon for unleaded gasoline and oil eclipsing $100 a barrel.

With the rising fuel costs, impacts are being felt locally. Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks stated the City of Navasota is on track to spend more than originally budgeted. “Staff will begin preparing the 2022- 2023 budget the first part of April,” explained Weeks. “During this process, staff will identify some savings in other areas this fiscal year to help offset the increased cost estimates.”

In 2020-2021 Navasota had a fuel budget of $131,015.00. The budget was slightly lower in 2021-2022 with a budget of $121,900.00. Monthly fuel costs are exceeding the budget with substantial increases from 2020-2021. Through Feb. 2022, that increase is 70.21% with a total fuel cost of $55,150.46 compared to $32,402.26 through Feb. 2021.

“If we continue to spend $11,000 a month, the City of Navasota will exceed budget by an estimated $10,000,” explained Navasota Finance Director Lance Hall. “But I think it will be a lot more than $10,000 a month during the summer.”

Weeks said staff continue to monitor fuel costs. “However, with fuel prices increasing, there will be more increases in other operating costs due to freight, inflation and the uncertainty of what is occurring overseas,” said Weeks.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated his department is adjusting to save on fuel. “We obviously have to keep patrolling to keep the community safe, but I told my officers to turn their patrol vehicles off when they are parked. Hopefully this will help save some fuel.”

The Examiner will continue monitoring the impact of rising fuel costs on the community. See page 3 on how to save fuel by visiting local attractions.