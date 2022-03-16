Council mixed on car lot in overlay district

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, March 14, and after a public hearing and lengthy discussion, tabled action on Marco Castaneda’s application on behalf of Angel’s Car Wash to allow used vehicle sales as a secondary use and to allow Castaneda time to work with staff on a fencing plan. This action was on the heels of their initial 3-2 vote rejecting Castaneda’s application with Mayor Bert Miller and councilman Grant Holt voting nay to reject.

The property at 804 E. Washington Avenue is currently zoned B-1: General Business in which vehicle sales are a permitted use but it also lies in the Overlay District where approval is required for mixed use and business uses.

Castaneda’s application was rejected by Planning and Zoning Feb. 24 with three commissioners voting in favor of rejecting, one against and one abstaining due to a residency conflict of interest.

According to Commissioner James Harris’ motion, the plan did not comply with all applicable regulations and was not consistent with the public interest. A simple majority vote of council is required to overturn P&Z’s negative recommendation of a development plan.

Entrepreneurism versus aesthetics

Speaking during the public hearing, Castaneda stated his desire to use the land he owns to have side income for his staff and create jobs and that he would comply with any changes council might require.

Castaneda’s entrepreneurial spirit struck a chord for council members, particularly Mayor Bert Miller, but the overriding concern related to the number of vehicles on the lot and state-required fencing around the sale vehicles which would consist, initially, of buckets of cement and chains.

Councilman Josh Fultz said, “We have an overlay district for a reason. We’ve specifically have looked at past businesses where we said ‘No, if you’re going to have parking, it has to be in the back and it has to be screened,’ and all those things. I don’t like going against ordinances that we have created for a reason. I don’t know how you screen around this.”

During the public hearing, questions were raised about the aesthetics of signage on the vehicles and if council would have to allow someone to open a vehicle sales business on the lot across the street. This was in reference to the property at 716 E. Washington Avenue which is under an order to repair or demolish.

City legal counsel Carey Bovey said, “My understanding is that a car lot is allowed in B-1 but is subject to the same application requirements. A car lot could go in that location, but it would have to go through the (same) development planning approval process.”

Councilman Bernie Gessner suggested placing the item back on the agenda in April.

Other council action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the minutes and expenditures for February 2022.

Reports from City staff or City officials:

•Introduced new receptionist, Courtney Suarez.

•Received a report on the Texas Birthday Bash from Marketing & Communications Coordinator, Bobbie Ullrich.

•Issued a Proclamation recognizing Youth Art Month.

•In response to multiple inquiries from private entities proposing lease agreements to attach radar, telecommunication and other wireless equipment to the City’s Miller Street water tower, council directed city staff to create a policy for City of Navasota’s water towers.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/ meeting-videos.