City hears stats from housing, health resource

The Navasota City Council heard from two local organizations which meet the needs of individuals and families experiencing financial challenges. At the July 10 Regular Meeting, council heard presentations from the Navasota Housing Authority (NHA) and the Grimes Health Resource Center (GHRC).

NHA update

NHA Chairman Dianna Westmoreland provided a summary of the annual report for Allen White Village, 553 Allen White Drive, and updated council on recent changes by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Allen White, constructed in 1981, has 50 public housing units composed of seven one bedroom, 19 two bedroom, 18 three bedroom and six four-bedroom apartments. NHA receives a monthly subsidy from HUD of approximately $9,274.09 which fluctuates based on a HUD formula and Congressional approval, but no family is required to pay more than 30% of adjusted income.

Based on HUD’s Public HousingAssessment Subsystem (PHAS), Allen While is a “High Performer” scoring 90-100 for its physical and financial management and safety.

NHAreceives modernization funds annually, and in 2023, it received $142,518. To-date, 36 units have been modernized with four in progress.

Effective June 14, HUD mandated a change related to adjusted income and income limits. At the time of the annual examination, if a tenant’s income exceeds the income limits, the tenant will be informed in writing that if it continues for two consecutive reexaminations, the family will be required to move out within six months due to over income status.

Westmoreland noted there are instances where four generations of a family have resided at Allen White. She also expressed concern about a tax-exempt nonprofit which purchased homes in Navasota, is renting them as low income housing and paying no property taxes.

GHRC budget boost

Council approved a request by the GHRC to continue annual assistance in the amount of $6,000. The motion included an additional $1,000 to cover supplies for the Navasota Gold Club.

The Gold Club promotes senior health and activity and while it’s hosted by GHRC, the City of Navasota provides the funding and city staff purchase the supplies. The reallocation of funds will allow GHRC to make those purchases directly.

GHRC President Phyllis Allen and Executive Director Lara Meece also presented the 2022-23AnnualActivity Report detailing meal and transportation program usage, educational events and outreach activities. For 2022-23, unduplicated client encounters totaled 1,873.

GHRC delivered 5,886 senior meals, provided 873 rides to doctor appointments, grocery shopping, and education events for 299 people of which 86.2% were Navasota riders.

Health education events covered nutrition, diabetes management and medication safety. Outreach ranged from a shoe drive to food assistance to the newly opened clothes closet.

Meece andAllen stressed the need for clean and gently used clothing for the clothes closet as well as volunteers to help.

Staff report:

•Fire Hydrant Replacement Project put on hold to complete street work (2020 Streets and Utilities Capital Improvement Project) around Webb Elementary before school starts. Fire hydrants to be completed by end of September. Kieschnick General Contractors is the contractor for both projects.

•Annual Street Maintenance will wrap up in a week with completion of work at Oakland Cemetery.

•Pre-construction meeting for the Airport Utility Extension CIP scheduled for July 13.

•Federal Aviation Administration has officially commissioned the AWOS (Automated Weather Observation Station) at the Navasota Municipal Airport.

Other council action:

• Approved the Consent Agenda which included both the minutes and Municipal Court Report for June 2023.

•Conducted a public hearing and denied the sign variances requested by the City of Navasota for wayfinding signs at the Navasota Library, the downtown Visitor Kiosk, the Navasota Center and August Horst Park. See related story page 3.