Navasota men indicted in Lee County

GIDDINGS – The three Navasota men accused of a string of burglaries in Lee County and Washington County were indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury.

Desnick Jaquan Chatman, 25, Lucius Bertice Byrd, 19, and Gregory Wayne Chatman II, 28, each remain in the Lee County Jail. They were each charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building, three charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity-Burglary of a Habitation, and Theft of a Firearm. Byrd is being held on a $675,000 bond, Desnick Chatman has a $602,500 bond and Gregory Chatman has a $670,000 bond.

According to the original press release by Lee County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:12 a.m. May 12, a property owner contacted LCSO stating his camera was showing three subjects on his property.

Sergeant Holloway responded to the location near CR 127 and FM 180. He waited at the entrance until Deputy J. Hilmo arrived to assist. Around 5:42 a.m. the suspects drove up on an ATV taken from the property. Holloway and Hilmo engaged and attempted to detain the suspects when one of them pointed a weapon at them. One of the officers fired at the suspects who fled the scene in a red passenger car.

After a short pursuit the vehicle halted due to a flat on the right front tire. The driver fled the scene, and the passenger was apprehended. A perimeter was established, and the additional two suspects were apprehended.

A firearm that was seized was reported stolen from Washington County. Several homes had been burglarized in the area at the time of the press release.

Lee County credited Constable Billy Stephens, Constable AJ Gonzales, Texas Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the arrest and investigation.

Byrd was arrested by Navasota Police in connection to a shooting Dec. 15, 2022. He reportedly confessed to having a role in the shooting and was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a State Jail Felony; and Tampering with Evidence, a Second-Degree Felony. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

The three men also have arrest warrants in Washington County for burglary investigations.