City public works projects move forward

At a Regular Meeting of the Navasota City Council March 13, Public Works Director Jennifer Reyna brought council members up to speed on a half-dozen projects in progress.

According to Reyna, the Utility Capital Improvement Project bids open March 30 and the award recommendation will be brought to council April 10.

Parts for phase two of the Wastewater Treatment Plant repairs have been ordered and Reyna anticipates completion in July or August.

Bids open March 16 for the City’s extensive fire hydrant replacement project and will be awarded March 27.

Moving on to the Eighth Street through Tenth Street Sidewalk Project, Reyna described some remaining concrete and drainage work, sidewalk corrections and handrails yet to be done, but said, “We’re almost complete with that project.”

Bid advertisement for the Annual Street Maintenance Project begins March 22.

According to Reyna, The Navasota Municipal Airport AWOS (Automated Weather Observing System) is “almost completely up and going.”

With the tower to be installed this week, Reyna said, ”They should start broadcasting by March 23 or sometime around that timeframe.”

Other council action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the February 2023 minutes, the Municipal Court Report for February and the quarterly investment report ending Sept. 30, 2022.

Staff reports:

•Introduction of new employees: Public Works Gas Technician Roberto Soberon and NPD cadet Rany Awara.

•Streets and Sanitation Department employee Douglas Franklin received his 20-Year Service Award.

•Mayor Bert Miller announced upcoming events: March 28, Special Olympics, 8 a.m., Rattler Stadium; April 15, Keep Navasota Beautiful Trash-Off at the Navasota Center; United Way Community Book Drive during month of March with drop-off at Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, 117 S. LaSalle Street.

Visitor Remarks:

John Nicks requested increased patrolling of SH 6 north of FM 3090 area to control speeding.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.