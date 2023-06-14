City renews NPD 9-1-1 agreement

The Navasota Police Department will continue to provide 9-1-1 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) service to Navasota residents, thanks to action by the Navasota City Council. At the Monday, June 12, Regular Meeting, council members unanimously approved renewal of the InterlocalAgreement with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG) for a two-year term beginning Sept. 1, 2023, and ending Aug. 31, 2025.

The only changes to the agreement, according to BVCOG documents, were the effective date and term, updates to the inventory and cost of the system. Of the $38,368.23 annual system costs, NPD will reimburse the BVCOG 25%, or $9,592.06.

Street work in-progress Public Works Director Jennifer Reyna provided council with updates on a number of projects including the much anticipated street projects.

The $7.5 million 2020 Streets and Utilities Capital Improvement Project is underway with work having begun on Neal Street at Webb Elementary School. According to Reyna, the goal is to be finished with the targeted streets in that area of town before school begins Aug. 14 The annual street maintenance is well on its way rehabbing 31 streets in all quadrants of the city. Residents are urged to check for door tags alerting them when street work will take place on their street. Reyna said the work hours for both project crews are 7:30 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Reyna reported that the citywide Fire Hydrant Replacement Project is threefourths complete with only 10 fire hydrants left to replace.

Staff report:

•Council was introduced to the newest Navasota Artist in Residence, Sarah Gomez.

•City council third quarter liaison to the Planning & Zoning Commission, Josh Fultz, gave a summary of the commission’s June 8 meeting. See related article, page 3.

Other council action:

•Approve Consent Agenda items which included the minutes for May 2023 and the May 2023 Municipal Court Report.