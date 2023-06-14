Searching for answers : WW1 SOLDIER’S HEADSTONE LOCATED ON SAULS STRE

WW1 SOLDIER’S HEADSTONE LOCATED ON SAULS STREET

The valor of a young man who gave up a lucrative career to fight in the Battle of Belleau Wood during World War 1 is evident but how his tombstone ended up alongside a small Navasota roadway remains a mystery.

Not much was known about Pvt. Joseph Jalonick Harris who served as a U.S. Marine in the Sixth Regiment when his tombstone was discovered alongside Sauls Street in Navasota. J.D. Hodges learned of the tombstone and began seeking answers.

Hodges reached out to The Examiner and Grimes County VFW Post 4006 in Navasota to learn more about the fallen hero. Navasota resident, Johnny Sauls, who spent countless hours searching for artifacts and unique bottles in Cedar Creek discovered the tombstone along its banks over 30 years ago. He and a friend wheelbarrowed it to its current location.

How the tombstone ended up in Cedar Creek when Harris doesn’t have evident ties to Navasota is puzzling. Hodges is hoping to find a living descendent to return the headstone to. James DeGeorge of Navasota and his son Patrick of Illinois have spent many hours researching Harris and learning more about him. The Examiner also reached out to local historian Betty Dunn with Two Rivers Heritage Foundation for assistance.

Who is Joseph Jalonick Harris?

Born June 25, 1893 in Giddings, Harris and his siblings moved to Houston with his widowed mother, Eva Joy Levinson Harris, as a young boy. He attended school in Houston and was later employed as paymaster at Gulf Pipe Line company. At age 24, he decided to postpone his career and voluntarily enlist in the U.S. Marines. He took the oath Dec. 15, 1917 and served overseas from March 27, 1918 until he was killed in action June 12, 1918.

Harris was originally buried in France but his body was later returned to the United States. He also has a brother, Sam, who also died overseas Sept. 4, 1918 during WW1. They are both buried in Bnai Abraham Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery within Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham.

Joseph is buried in the same cemetery as his mother who was born Jan. 5, 1862 and died Aug. 16, 1916, and his father, Marcus Harris, who was born March 25, 1846 and died Sept. 15, 1901. The tombstone that marks Joseph’s grave was applied for by one of his aunts on June 28, 1950. She also applied for his brother Sam’s headstone.

Aside from his brother Sam, Joseph is listed as having four additional siblings including Barney Lee Harris (Dec. 5, 1886 – Apr. 18, 1941), Elias Harris (Oct. 28, 1889 – May 7, 1890), Moses Herman Harris (Feb. 8, 1887 – 1932), Louis Gans Harris (Oct. 27, 1889 – 1934) and Charlie A. Harris (Dec. 18, 1895 – May 27, 1897).

Marcus Harris was from Poland, Russia but his wife Eva Joy Levinson was born a Texan. At the time of Marcus’s death in 1901, he was a hotel keeper in Giddings. After his death, Eva Joy and her children moved to Houston.

Theory of the tombstone

It is unknown how the tombstone ended up in Navasota, however there are theories. Cedar Creek where the tombstone was discovered is near Oakland Cemetery. There is also a Jewish Cemetery located within Oakland Cemetery.

If Joseph Harris was originally buried in Navasota, historic floods may have contributed to relocating the tombstone alongside the creek. Approximately 40 years ago, Navasota experienced flooding that may have produced enough power to displace the tombstone.

Descendants urged to reach out

Anyone with information about Joseph Jalonick Harris are urged to reach out to The Examiner, 936-825-6484.

James DeGeorge also reached out to KPRC 2 Houston who published a news segment in search of descendants.