Clark makes all-conference team

Baseball player Trent Clark has been recognized for his performance by the American Southwest Conference.

The Navasota High School graduate is a relief pitcher on the all-conference first team, as selected by the coaches.

The junior right-hander finished the season with a 4-1 record, 3.30 earned run average and team-high three saves in 13 games for East Texas Baptist University.

Clark credited the coaching staff for the success he and the team (33-13) had. «They really helped, not just me, the whole team prepare mentally and physically,» he said.

In the 13 games he pitched, the Tigers won 11, and he had just two outings ions where he allowed multiple earned runs.

He helped himself by “attacking the zone and getting after them (hitters) early in the count,” he said. “All my pitches worked very well for me.”

He earned his final victory during the gold bracket of the conference championship tournament, where the team finished runner-up. The first out of the bull

The first out of the bullpen against University of Texas-Dallas in the first game of the series, he allowed three hits and one earned run in three innings and struck out four.

In the next game he struck out one in a scoreless, hitless two-thirds of an inning but did not factor in the loss.

He was named to the conference all-tournament team, the only pitcher among four Tigers chosen.

“I really had a feeling we could have gone a lot farther,” he said, adding that he thinks the team will play even better next year.

Clark isn’t playing summer ball. He plans to rest until July, when he will start throwing four days a week and begin bullpen sessions in August.

Men’s outdoor track and field

Earlham College freshman David Turner scored in the high jump at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship. The former Rattler placed sixth by jumping a career-best 5 feet, 8.5 inches. He finished highest among the three Earlham entries in the event.

