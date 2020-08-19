Classic Rock Coffee Co. earns 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award

Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen in Navasota announced it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner for coffee/eating places. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveler and diner feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe. They are also following state and CDC guidelines for protection of customers and staff.

“We are so pleased to have been given this honor,” said Classic Rock owner Bert Miller. “It makes us proud that we are providing what our visitors are looking for when choosing us and taking the extra step to provide a review. This input allows us to improve even more and provide a greater experience on their visit.”

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor said, “Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition. Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for diners and travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”

About Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen - Navasota

Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen brings high quality coffees from various places around the globe to Navasota, along with teas, smoothies, protein shakes, sandwiches, flatbreads, salads, soups and sweets! Great atmosphere of classic rock music and art in Navasota’s own downtown living room! They also offer a meeting/party room, catering, call-in service and sale guitars, strings, ukuleles, Vintage LPs, t-shirts, mugs, travel mugs and more to remember your visit!

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform - helps 463 million travelers each month - make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 860 million reviews and opinions of 8.7 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.