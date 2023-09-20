Clements takes Texas Silver-Haired Legislature oath

Connie Clements from Navasota was sworn in as a member of the 20th Texas Silver-Haired Legislature (TSHL) Sept. 13, by State Representative Kyle Kacal of 12th District. Clements is one of the 72 delegates representing 23 of the 28 Area Agency on Aging regions in Texas.

The TSHL representatives will research issues of concern to older Texans, prepare resolutions for proposed legislation, pass them through committee, and vote on them in full chamber at the Texas State Capitol for the TSHL Legislative Session to be held in the Spring of 2024. Approved resolutions are included in a TSHL Legislative Report that will be delivered to all Legislators, as well as to the Governor and Lt. Governor, in advance of the 2025 State session.

“We sincerely thank our elected officials for the significant number of bills passed to address the needs of older Texans,” said Sherry Hubbard, TSHL Speaker for the 20th Session. Citizens can be proud of, and comforted by, the 38-year relationship of the TSHL and the State Legislature that has produced over 275 pieces of legislation related to concerns for the ever-growing population of older Texans,” Hubbard stated.

The Texas Silver-Haired Legislature is a non-partisan body authorized by the 69th Texas Legislature with the adoption of SCR 37, on April 3, 1985.