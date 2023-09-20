Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Postal worker receives 50-year pin

September 20, 2023 - 00:00
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra

William Shive received a service pin Sept. 8, and letter of recognition for 50 years of service with the United States Postal Service. Shive, born and raised in Navasota, began working for Navasota Post Office in August 1975 as a Rural Carrier Associate on Rural Route 001. He is a regular carrier on RR 001. His dad, Wilson Shive, was one of Navasota’s Postmasters. Presenting Shive with the award is Navasota Postmaster Andre Patrick.

