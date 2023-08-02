Commissioners hear budget needs

Grimes County Commissioners Court is wrapping up its weeklong process of assessing the financial wants and needs of elected officials and department heads for year 2023-2024. The budget workshops began at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, with the final workshop scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. following the Regular Meeting of commissioners court. An ‘as-needed’ workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m.

County Judge Joe Fauth reminded each elected official or department head that salaries were not a part of the discussion as they are still reviewing the data from the recent HRCC compensation study.

On July 26, commissioners heard from Emergency Services, Veterans Services, Human Resources, Treasurer, Voters, Agri-Life and Grimes Health Resource Center.

While there was little change in Veterans Service Officer Jay Lafferty’s budget, he appealed to commissioners to contact legislators about allowing some flexibility with funds, for example, so he can provide a tank of gas to a veteran in need.

Elections overhaul

Elections Administrator Rachel Walker received some cuts to her requests for extensive changes to the Voters Department. The changes ranged from new shelving and containers, canvas bags for ballots, to purchasing software to implement electronic reporting of campaign finance reports and electronic scheduling of all election workers. Equipment needs included replacement of outdated Poll Pads.

Commissioners responded with strong reservations about closing Voters for a week in January before the March primary to attend a conference.

A proposed $10,000 budget item reduction presented by Walker would eliminate the services of the company she said programs the equipment and provides on-site Election Day support, duties she thought could be performed at less expense by election staff.

Thursday, July 27, commissioners heard from Victim’s Assistance, the District Attorney’s office and the three Justices of the Peace.

Environmental/9-1-1 Addressing, Building Maintenance/ Historic Courthouse, Grimes County Animal Rescue, the District Clerk and the Tax Assessor-Collector/Grimes County Historical Commission presented budget needs Friday, July 28.

Since the fate of the old county clerk’s office remains unresolved, GCHC president Mary Ann Waters indicated their budget reflects the organization’s intent to move on with the construction of an office building.

On Friday, July 28, commissioners also held a special meeting and approved reinstating a countywide burn ban.

Meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https://grimescountytx. granicus.com.